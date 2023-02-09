Thursday Forecast: Record Warmth with mostly Cloudy skies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A record is likely today with colder air and some rain heading our way this weekend.

Thursday: Today’s Record High is 72°, and it’s also our forecast high/ Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy. Southwest wind 10-15mph, with gusts up to 25mph. Highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered rain light showers late in the day. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Chilly and breezy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid and upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with a soaking 1 inch rain likely. Could be some snow or sleet at the onset Saturday night or Early Sunday morning. No accumulation expected. Lows in mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Lows in the mid and upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

