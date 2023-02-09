Your Money with Carlson Financial
Richmond woman arrested in Hanover for allegedly stabbing woman in home

22-year-old Alexis Ortega was arrested and charged in Hanover Monday with attempted murder...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Richmond woman Monday after she forced entry into a home and stabbed one of the residents multiple times.

On Feb. 6, deputies responded to a house in the 9000 block of Shelly Drive for a disturbance. Once on scene, they determined that a person forced entry into the home and stabbed one woman living there numerous times. She was taken to VCU Medical Center. Deputies say she is expected to make a full recovery.

Deputies found Alexis Tanya Ortega, 22, of Richmond, still inside the home. She was immediately taken into custody.

Ortega has since been charged with attempted murder, breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, malicious wounding and assault of law enforcement.

Deputies say they believe this was a domestic incident.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

