Man dead, woman injured in Broad Street shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on Broad Street that left one man dead and a woman injured.

Richmond Police were called to the 300 block of East Broad Street between 3rd and 4th streets for the report of a person shot around 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 9.

Officers found a man who had been shot on the ground, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police also say a woman was shot and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A video from an NBC12 viewer showed a road in the area blocked off after the shooting.

Richmond police blocked off a street after a deadly daytime shooting on Feb. 9.

Detectives are attempting to locate video and witnesses to help with their investigation.

The VCU Police Department is assisting in this investigation.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective G. Sullivan at (804) 646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

