News to Know: Community mourns teacher & coach; School division tests metal detectors; Temps hit 70°

New safety measures are being tested in Henrico County Public Schools as violence rises and...
New safety measures are being tested in Henrico County Public Schools as violence rises and more students are caught with weapons on school property.(WWBT)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Victim’s Mother Speaks 8 Months After Deadly Shooting

18-year-old Jasir Culver was shot and killed along with his friend - 14-year-old Micah Coles when they were walking to a store in June of last year.

Jasir’s mom, Jeanette Johnson says Hopewell Police have a couple of leads, but not enough for them to make an arrest.

She’s now offering a $2,500 reward in hopes of getting answers.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

Community Mourns Death of Middle School Teacher, Coach

Friends and family are remembering former Henrico teacher and basketball coach who lost his life Friday night.

29-year-old Cameron Jones was killed in a car accident Friday night.

He was a popular English teacher and basketball coach at Elko Middle School. Jones also played ball at Radford University and later overseas, to play professionally.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help with funeral expenses and to support his daughter.

Metal Detector Field Tests Begin in Henrico

This comes as violence rises, and more students are caught with weapons on school property.

Henrico student taken into custody after weapon found in backpack

Henrico school officials are meeting Thursday at 1:30 p.m. to go over the new measures being put in place to help keep students safe.

Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell announced last month that the division would begin field testing metal detectors in multiple schools throughout the county.

So far this school year, the division has confiscated around 30 weapons - four of them being guns.

One Good Thing!

UVA Swimmer Kate Douglass recently set an American record, and is gearing up to set even more!

The eight-time NCAA champion holds three UVA records and three American Records in individual events.

Douglass has led the UVA Women’s Swim Team to back-to-back national championships.

RVA Reaches Record Warmth!

Thursday will be a mostly cloudy, warm, and breezy day with highs in the low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

