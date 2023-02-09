Mother still looking for answers after son was killed nearly 8 months ago in Hopewell

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield mother is hoping to get answers by offering a $2,500 reward nearly eight months after her son was shot and killed in Hopewell.

Jeanette Johnson said she will never forget the events that followed after June 24, 2022.

“That was like the worst day of my life,” Johnson said.

It’s the day she was called to the Hopewell Police Station after her son, 18-year-old Jasir Culver, was gunned down.

“When they [police] said ‘ma’am would you like to take a seat?’, my whole world just crushed immediately,” Johnson said.

Johnson said Jasir was walking with a group of five friends that night to a store down Elm St. when shots were fired from an overpass about the railroad tracks.

“My son and his friends were walking underneath on the bottom, and gunfire came from on top of them,” Johnson said.

Jasir was killed along with 14-year-old Micah Coles, and two others were taken to the hospital.

“They didn’t see it coming,” Johnson said.

Johnson said her son had just turned 18 and was preparing to graduate high school in the summer to enlist in the U.S Army later.

Eight months later, Johnson said it is still hard to accept that her son is gone.

“There are so many things that trigger,” Johnson said. “I was just in the store the other day, and somebody said mom, and it sounded just like Jasir, and I couldn’t help but look, but I know it wasn’t him.”

Wednesday was the first time in 18 years Johnson had to celebrate her birthday without her firstborn son.

“Even at 18, Jasir would have come into my room this morning and jumped up and down on the bed singing happy birthday,” Johnson said. “I didn’t get that this year.”

The only thing Johnson wishes for this year is for someone to come forward with information on who killed Jasir and Micah.

“To the person who did it to him or those people involved, like I am aching for you because I want to know your path,” Johnson said. “I want to know your direction because this is not it.”

If you know anything, you’re asked to call lead detective Cameron List at 804-541-2284 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

“We’re just confused. We just want some answers, some type of closure, somebody to talk to us and tell us something, anything like just sitting here not knowing anything, that’s what is hurting the most,” Johnson said.

