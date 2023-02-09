Mental health improvements win bipartisan support

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia House of Delegates and the Virginia Senate approved budget amendments Thursday afternoon, setting the stage for a stand-off over competing priorities.

But one area where there appears to be broad bipartisan support is improving Virginia’s behavioral health system.

“You know the Governor leaned in really hard on mental health,” said Sen. Steve Newman (R-Bedford Co.). “It’s an item that Republicans and Democrats are agreeing on.”

“This is certainly not an issue that should be partisan at all,” said Sen. Creigh Deeds (D-Charlottesville). “And it is reassuring to know that we can come together around some things.”

Both chambers will appoint budget negotiators.

Barring a stalemate on issues such as tax relief, lawmakers should approve a budget compromise before adjourning at the end of the month.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.