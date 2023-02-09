Man injured in shooting near Midlothian Turnpike

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police say a man was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening.

Just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 8, police found a man in the 6600 block of Midlothian Tpke with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Major Crime detectives are on the scene and investigating the incident.

There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.