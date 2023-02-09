Henrico Schools provide school security updates to school board

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico school leaders provided an update on school security at Thursday’s school board meeting.

Thursday’s presentation consists of current and new safety protocols being implemented across the school division.

Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell says Henrico Schools are weighing all of their options regarding keeping students and staff safe, especially since there’s been a recent uptick in youth violence and behavior issues.

“We hear from the staff working in our schools that things feel more challenging post-COVID related to student discipline,” Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell said.

Nearly 90 weapons were confiscated from students last year, including nine guns.

The division has confiscated around 30 weapons so far this year. Four of those were also firearms.

So, Henrico will begin installing metal detectors at Godwin, Hermitage and Varina high schools as part of phase one of field testing.

School board member Roscoe Cooper questioned if those three high schools were chosen for a specific reason.

Henrico Schools’ Chief of Operations, Lenny Pritchard, says they want to conduct field testing across the county, not just one particular area.

Phase two of field testing will involve wands and weapon detection scanners at two middle schools, which have yet to be decided.

Pritchard says these scanners are used at many schools across the country and even at places like Busch Gardens and Disney World.

“I am concerned and disappointed that we’re at the place where we even have to talk about metal detectors. I don’t think that’s something any of us, a place any of us want to be. I understand why we’re having this conversation and why we are here,” Henrico School Board Member Marcie Shea said.

Metal detector testing will continue until at least spring break.

School leaders say testing logistics will help them discover staffing needs, funding and what impact this technology could have on instructional time as well as student behavior and discipline.

School board member Alicia Atkins addressed her concerns regarding students feeling unsafe or fearful of metal detectors and asked school leaders to provide written material for families to feel more comfortable as testing occurs.

Families will soon receive an email about what students can expect as far as testing goes. Pritchard says they want feedback from division families, students and staff regarding these safety measures.

More information, as well as a FAQ, can be found on the school division’s website.

In addition, Henrico announced they’ve hired ten new school resource officers and plan to increase police canine sweeps across the division, all in partnership with Henrico police.

During Pritchard’s presentation to the board, he announced all security cameras are up and running well across the division.

Pritchard says construction of 19 vestibules has been completed, four are near finished and 22 are in design and will be complete by summer 2023.

Henrico Schools will also receive a state grant to create digital maps of 73 schools to assist first responders in a crisis.

“These layered measures have been successful to date,” School Board Chair Kristi Kinsella said Thursday.

Click here for more information on Thursday's school board presentation and agenda.

