‘Always singing, always dancing’: Meet VCU’s inspirational musical theater chair

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In theater, there’s always a story worth telling, but on the grounds of VCU in the halls of the Singleton Center, there’s a story left untold. Until now.

Meet the first Black woman to ever chair the musical theater department at VCU - Professor Desiree Dabney. To her students, it’s just Desiree.

Her students describe her as loving, caring and inspiring.

“Being able to see how she teaches and how she gives feedback helps me for when I become a teacher as well,” said Denise Folley, a graduate student at VCU.

Dabney got the call last summer, and without hesitancy, her answer was yes. She teaches interactive lessons with a mission and goal for each and every student to not only feel the love for what they are doing, but to also embrace the love they have for themselves.

The story began writing itself long before 2023.

“I think I came out the womb singing ... I really do. July 23rd, 1992, sparkles came out and it was me,” said Dabney.

She is Roger and Monique Dabney’s first child of two.

It wasn’t long before their child full of spark showed them exactly what she was called to do.

“Des was always a drama queen anyway,” said her father Roger. “She was always in the house always singing, always dancing.

“She said ‘I want to be on Broadway’ at 3, so we found a program in Richmond called Spark and that’s where she started,” said her mother, Monique.

From then, “young” Desiree became the star of many shows and productions. Her love for theater took her all the way to college.

There her love for the art would be met with obstacles and challenges that tried to steal her sparkle.

“What I went through, not getting certain roles because I’m black. When that happened, I stood up and I was like cool, if you’re not going to give it to me, then I’m going to do it,” said Dabney.

She went on to develop her own productions as the proud owner of Theatre Diva Productions in Richmond. She also taught theater in middle school for Richmond Public Schools and became the first Black woman to help write the theater curriculum for the Virginia Department of Education.

Dabney had the opportunity to not only start the conversation of inclusion and equity in theater, but to also ensure those elements were included in the state curriculum.

When asked what gave her the passion to make sure she brings inclusivity to her class, Dabney says, “being black and being in rooms where you were not seen or heard.”

Those experiences motivated her to create a learning environment that encourages students to break out of their shells and thrive.

“This classroom is what musical theater should be. It’s supportive, loving and it’s authentic, and Professor Dabney just creates that environment,” said one of her students, Gracie Berneche, a junior at VCU.

Her sister Alexis Dabney is more than proud to see all of her sister’s accomplishments.

“Seeing her go through adversity stuff, she wouldn’t tell mom and dad, but she would tell me. And now watching her teach students and her give them her confidence, it’s the best thing I could ask for, for her,” said Alexis.

Dabney says she credits her success to her parents and both her grandmothers.

She says because of them, she was able to thrive and find her passion for the very thing she loves, which allows her to inspire others.

