Lockdown lifted after threat at Nottoway school

NOTTOWAY, Va. (WWBT) - Nottoway County Public Schools says a lockdown has been lifted at three schools after a threat received on Thursday.

“Nottoway Intermediate, Nottoway Middle, and Nottoway High Schools are on lockdown due to a threat received at Nottoway Middle School,” the school system said in Facebook post just before 11:45 a.m.

No one was allowed in or out of the schools during the lockdown, which was lifted just after 2:30 p.m.

There’s currently no information on what the threat was.

