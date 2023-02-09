Your Money with Carlson Financial
Lockdown lifted after threat at Nottoway school

Nottoway Intermediate, Nottoway Middle, and Nottoway High Schools were locked down on Thursday,...
Nottoway Intermediate, Nottoway Middle, and Nottoway High Schools were locked down on Thursday, Feb. 9.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NOTTOWAY, Va. (WWBT) - Nottoway County Public Schools says a lockdown has been lifted at three schools after a threat received on Thursday.

“Nottoway Intermediate, Nottoway Middle, and Nottoway High Schools are on lockdown due to a threat received at Nottoway Middle School,” the school system said in Facebook post just before 11:45 a.m.

No one was allowed in or out of the schools during the lockdown, which was lifted just after 2:30 p.m.

There’s currently no information on what the threat was.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

