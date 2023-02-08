With burn building condemned, Richmond Fire seeks new training facility

Your Money with Carlson Financial
By Henry Graff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Deemed unsafe and ultimately condemned just last year by an engineering contractor, Richmond firefighters can no longer use the burn building at its current training facility in Sandston.

“The tower is no longer useful for us to actually do training, and it’s almost 40 years old. So basically, it’s reached its lifespan,” said Assistant Chief Travis Ford, Richmond Fire Dept.

That’s just one of several issues that are now forcing the department to rethink where this critical work is done. Preliminary plans are in the results to bring the facility to East Belt Boulevard next to the Hickory Hill Community Center.

Ford says traveling 20 minutes outside the city costs them time and money. And with that burn building no longer usable, Richmond fire is now forced to use ones in Chesterfield and Henrico, taking up even more resources.

“Just the cost of moving our firefighters on the apparatus all the way out to Sandston in order to just to get their regular training hours in, their fall in-service training in, their spring in-service training in,” said Ford.

Richmond Fire says a new training facility would incorporate metal shipping containers to make up the building. Ford says the walls are also movable in the containers to shake up training drills.

“We could actually just replace one section of the burn structure itself versus trying to do what we’re attempting to do now, which is replace the entire structure,” said Asst. Chief Ford.

Once approved, the fire department will seek out updated bids from contractors.

Construction could take up to two years to complete. The department takes its plans before city hall on Thursday for review.

