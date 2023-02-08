Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny and mild

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm for February the next few days, cooler for the weekend. Rain chances Thursday through Sunday.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and mild for February! The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy and breezy with light scattered showers possible. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Overcast with rain likely in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Saturday: Cooler and breezy with scattered rain showers possible. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 50°. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Cloudy and chilly with rain possible. Low chance for snow mixing in with rain for parts of our area. Watching closely! Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.

