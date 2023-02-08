Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home

Senate Democrats boot Youngkin health commissioner, two other appointees

Virginia Health Commissioner Colin Greene, center, was one of three Republican appointees...
Virginia Health Commissioner Colin Greene, center, was one of three Republican appointees Senate Democrats refused to confirm Tuesday.(Kate Masters/ Virginia Mercury)
By Graham Moomaw
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Democrats in the Virginia Senate wielded their majority power Tuesday to block the confirmation of three of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s appointees, including the state’s health commissioner.

In occasionally bitter exchanges that left a high-ranking Republican saying he was “embarrassed” for the institution, the Senate publicly discussed the perceived qualifications and shortcomings of several people the Republican governor picked for state jobs.

“We typically try to do this in a respectful way so we don’t have to talk about these people on the floor,” said Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax. “But if you want to talk about ‘em, we’ll talk about ‘em.”

On a party-line vote, the Senate blocked the appointment of Health Commissioner Colin Greene, Virginia’s top public health official, over comments he made downplaying the significance of racism as a driver of health disparities. Republican lawmakers said Greene’s comments were not a reflection of his lengthy career in public service, but Democrats said the views he expressed were damaging the Virginia Department of Health’s ability to function.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

