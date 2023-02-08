Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run in Dinwiddie

Your Money with Carlson Financial
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - A pedestrian died Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run incident in Dinwiddie County.

Virginia State Police say troopers responded to the scene just after 6 a.m. on Courthouse Road at Cox Road.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified and no information has been released about the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police 804-609-5656 or #77 from a cell phone.

