Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Parent raises concern after another student brings gun to Chesterfield school

By John Hood
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A student at L.C. Bird High School in Chesterfield was arrested on Tuesday for bringing a gun to school, the second time a student has come to school with a gun since October.

“It’s terrifying that there have been so many incidents and nothing happening,” Christina Wyatt, who has kids that go to L.C. Bird, said.

Wyatt moved to Chesterfield at the start of the school year and feels she has gotten nothing but emails about incidents at her students’ schools.

Including when a student was found to have brought a gun to the high school back in October.

“My husband and I were obviously shocked and didn’t think that this would be a common occurrence, right?” Wyatt said.

Another email was sent out on Tuesday from the school principal, letting families know a student had again brought a gun to school.

“I came right to the school,” Wyatt said. “They usually ride the bus, but I just wanted to get them because it’s just hard when you’ve brought up this concern before.”

Chesterfield Police said an officer found a gun inside the backpack of a 17-year-old student.

No one was injured, and the student was charged with bringing a gun on school property.

In the email sent out to parents, the school administration asked parents to remind students about the consequences of bringing a weapon to school.

Wyatt feels the school division could do more.

“It doesn’t seem like anybody is terribly concerned, and after so many emails telling us that there’s a gun on school property, you would have thought somebody would have done something by now,” Wyatt said.

She said she would like to see Chesterfield follow in the footsteps of Henrico Schools, who are testing metal detectors at a number of schools this month.

Currently, Chesterfield schools do not use metal detectors or wands outside of sporting events or graduation.

“Now we’re talking about probably leaving because I can’t send them to school and then worry whether or not they are going to be hurt,” Wyatt said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power ball tickets can be purchased at more than 5,300 retailers across Virginia or online...
2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $50,000
Virginia Lottery says a $100,000 ticket was purchased at Speedway located at 2235 Seminole Lane...
6 Powerball tickets sold in Va. win big after Monday’s drawing
Chesterfield Police is investigating a deadly triple shooting at an apartment complex.
Police say 1 dead, 2 hurt in Chesterfield shooting; suspect also dead
Dozens of others also voiced their frustrations, saying they have the same problem, even when...
Richmond residents say no one answers when they call 911: ‘I have never felt so unsafe in my life’
Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF) will be passing by some other objects up in the sky this week.
More opportunities to view green comet this week

Latest News

Ryan Anderson, 18, was arrested on multiple charges, including hitting an officer with his car.
18-year-old arrested, charged for allegedly hitting RPD officer with car
A student at L.C. Bird High School in Chesterfield was arrested on Tuesday for bringing a gun...
Parent raises concern after another student brings gun to Chesterfield school
Richmond police arrested an 18-year-old who they say hit an officer with his car as police say...
18-year-old arrested, charged for allegedly hitting RPD officer with car
Schools in the Greater Richmond Metro area will be closed Feb. 21.
Central Virginia schools to close Feb. 21 for 4th District special election