Optima and Bon Secours continue talks on access to affordable healthcare

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Optima of Virginia and Bon Secours are now in talks to ensure patients don’t lose access to healthcare.

In a statement on Wednesday, Bon Secours says due to inflation, Optima may start covering less or none of the care patients receive at Bon Secours hospitals throughout the state.

This means that starting March 1, Bon Secours hospitals and all Medical Group Practices in Virginia could be forced to leave Optima’s network.

Here are the Bon Secours hospitals that could be impacted:

St. Mary’s Hospital

Memorial Regional Medical Center

St. Francis

Richmond Community Hospital

Maryview Medical Center

Mary Immaculate Hospital

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.