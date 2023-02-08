Optima and Bon Secours continue talks on access to affordable healthcare
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Optima of Virginia and Bon Secours are now in talks to ensure patients don’t lose access to healthcare.
In a statement on Wednesday, Bon Secours says due to inflation, Optima may start covering less or none of the care patients receive at Bon Secours hospitals throughout the state.
This means that starting March 1, Bon Secours hospitals and all Medical Group Practices in Virginia could be forced to leave Optima’s network.
Here are the Bon Secours hospitals that could be impacted:
- St. Mary’s Hospital
- Memorial Regional Medical Center
- St. Francis
- Richmond Community Hospital
- Maryview Medical Center
- Mary Immaculate Hospital
