Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Gun, high-capacity magazine found at school in Connecticut, police say

A gun was found in a classroom closet at a school in Hamden, Connecticut.
By Olivia Kalentek, Olivia Schueller, Jay Kenney and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A man was arrested after a gun with a high-capacity magazine was found in a closet at a school in Hamden.

Police were called to the Hamden Collaborative Learning Center just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday because of a reported fight.

Officer Keron Bryce from the Hamden Police Department spoke with school staff, which said the incident was a physical altercation between Kahlil Davis-Yancey and a 16-year-old student.

The 18-year-old Davis-Yancey was a student at the school, the Associated Press reported.

A man was arrested after a gun with a large capacity magazine was found in a closet at a local...
A man was arrested after a gun with a large capacity magazine was found in a closet at a local school in Hamden.

According to school officials, the teen sustained minor injuries during the altercation.

Davis-Yancey was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Hamden police were called back to the school around 11:30 a.m. because school security found a gun in the closet of one of the classrooms.

The 9mm handgun and the magazine were placed there by Davis-Yancey, Bryce said. It’s not known what he planned to do or why he had the gun there.

They only said that he had the altercation with the student earlier in the day.

Davis-Yancey was located shortly after and was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, negligent storage of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, possession of a weapon on school grounds, and illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine.

Davis-Yancey was held on a $150,000 bond.

Police said there was no threat to students or staff, but increased their presence at the school.

School resource officers also to planned meet with students and staff every day.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Lottery says a $100,000 ticket was purchased at Speedway located at 2235 Seminole Lane...
6 Powerball tickets sold in Va. win big after Monday’s drawing
Power ball tickets can be purchased at more than 5,300 retailers across Virginia or online...
2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $50,000
Dozens of others also voiced their frustrations, saying they have the same problem, even when...
Richmond residents say no one answers when they call 911: ‘I have never felt so unsafe in my life’
The principal at L.C. Bird High School says the gun was found on Tuesday.
Student found with gun at Chesterfield high school
Shayla Roberts alleges her daughter was sexually assaulted at Blackwell Preschool.
Richmond mother says 5-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted at Blackwell Preschool

Latest News

FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his...
‘Invasion’ language continues after El Paso Walmart shooting
Vibrant is a pill that vibrates in the colon after it is swallowed and stimulates bowel...
Drug-free relief for chronic constipation may come in form of vibrating pill
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.K. Prime Minister Prime Minister Rishi Sunak,...
Zelenskyy tells UK ‘freedom will win,’ pushes for warplanes
FILE - Brain scans are seen in this file photo. Studies on deceased NFL players' brains found...
CTE found in nearly 92% of former NFL players studied, report says