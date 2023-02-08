Your Money with Carlson Financial
Former officer turned coach and mentor honored by middle school students

The program run by Bowen rewards the boys when they do the right thing, like taking them to...
The program run by Bowen rewards the boys when they do the right thing, like taking them to SURGE in Virginia Beach.
By Anthony Antoine
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -A former Chesterfield police officer moved to Middlesex County and now runs a program to help middle schooler boys to succeed.

Coach Mark Bowen runs “Boys to Men” at St. Clare Walker Middle School. The program not only addresses their social and emotional needs but provides them with tools to be the best people they can be.

His impact is why his students wanted to honor Bowen with NBC12′s Acts of Kindness.

Watch the big moment below:

