Former officer turned coach and mentor honored by middle school students

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -A former Chesterfield police officer moved to Middlesex County and now runs a program to help middle schooler boys to succeed.

Coach Mark Bowen runs “Boys to Men” at St. Clare Walker Middle School. The program not only addresses their social and emotional needs but provides them with tools to be the best people they can be.

His impact is why his students wanted to honor Bowen with NBC12′s Acts of Kindness.

Watch the big moment below:

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.