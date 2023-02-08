Driver faces multiple charges following wrong-way crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Capital Police have issued multiple warrants and arrested a driver following a wrong-way crash that occurred in downtown Richmond.

The crash occurred just after 9 p.m., police say a car driving south on 7th street, which is a northbound one-way route, crashed into two vehicles heavily damaging all three cars.

Witnesses of the accident say two men got out of the car and ran from the striking vehicle immediately following the crash.

Moments after the accident, Capital Police search the area to find two men limping up 8th street between Cary and Main St.

The men were taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital.

Police say the driver, now identified as 26-year-old Rodolfo A. Caballero-Siler of Richmond has outstanding warrants in Colonial Heights and will face multiple felony charges including; one count of hit and run, one of felony eluding and one of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or distribute.

Caballero-Siler will also face charges for reckless driving, driving without a license and driving with altered plates which are all misdemeanor charges.

