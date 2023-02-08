Central Virginia schools to close Feb. 21 for 4th District special election

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Schools across the Great Richmond and Tri-Cities areas are closing their building doors on Tuesday, Feb. 21, to accommodate the special election to fill the U.S. House seat in the 4th Congressional District.

Chesterfield County Public Schools will be having an asynchronous learning day. Students will get learning materials to complete at home that day.

Hopewell City Public Schools will have a student holiday on Feb. 21, making it a four-day weekend for students in the district.

The Feb. 21 election date was chosen by the state of Virginia to fill the late Rep. A. Donald McEachin’s seat in the State House of Representatives.

