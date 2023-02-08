Police arrest 2 men following wrong-way crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Capital police are investigating a wrong-way crash that occurred in downtown Richmond.

The crash occurred just after 9 p.m., Police say a car driving south on 7th street, which is a northbound one-way route, crashed into two vehicles heavily damaging all three cars.

Witnesses of the accident say two men ran from the striking vehicle immediately following the crash.

Moments after the accident, Capital police search the area to find two men limping up 8th street between Cary and Main st.

The men were taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital.

Police say the driver has outstanding warrants in Colonial Heights and will be facing charges for the crash.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.