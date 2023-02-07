University of Richmond professor recalls Turkey’s 1999 earthquake

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of people were killed on Monday, and many others have been displaced after a 7.8 earthquake hit parts of Syria and Turkey.

Abdullah Kumas, who grew up in Turkey and is now a professor at the University of Richmond, said the images seen online bring back horrible memories of a similar disaster more than 20 years ago.

“The noise I remember from early in the morning, like from the earth’s crust, you can hear something coming out,” Kumas said. “It’s like very crazy, very scary noise.”

Kumas was attending college in Istanbul in Aug. of 1999 when a 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey killing more than 17,000 people.

He said at the time, he helped with recovery efforts as groups tried to find survivors.

“I remember the smell of the dead bodies because there were so many around the city, and in the first days, it was hard to remove them or find them even,” Kumas said.

He said what makes Monday’s quakes even more devastating compared to what he went through is the winter weather, and many who survived are without shelter or clothing.

“Number one, it’s cold and number two, it happened at like 4 a.m. in the morning when a lot of people were in bed,” Kumas said. “When I was in Turkey in 1999, it also happened at like 4 a.m. or 5 a.m. when many people were in bed.”

He said he’s sadly expecting the death toll to at least triple because of how apartments are built in Turkey.

Kumas said escaping those buildings during an earthquake can be nearly impossible.

“As compared to here, people live in apartments, these are like eight floors, 10 floors, 15 floors,” Kumas said. “When they collapse, they really collapse on top of each other, and if you are like in the bottom floors, there’s almost no way you can escape.”

He also said bringing in heavy equipment will be another challenge due to how rural the areas of the two countries are.

“If the roads have been destroyed or damaged, it’s hard to even bring humanitarian aid by driving to these cities or local small towns,” Kumas said. “That’s why I said the help from the U.S. and the NATO allies are critical because they can bring in that heavy equipment to lift up these buildings.”

On Monday, the U.S. deployed two search and rescue teams to provide life-saving assistance to those countries.

Those teams included VA-Task Force 1 out of Fairfax.

Right now, the American Red Cross doesn’t have any fundraising efforts set up, but if you want to support the people in Turkey and Syria, you can visit the IFRC website to get updates on how you can help.

