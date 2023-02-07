Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

University of Richmond professor recalls Turkey’s 1999 earthquake

By John Hood
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of people were killed on Monday, and many others have been displaced after a 7.8 earthquake hit parts of Syria and Turkey.

Abdullah Kumas, who grew up in Turkey and is now a professor at the University of Richmond, said the images seen online bring back horrible memories of a similar disaster more than 20 years ago.

“The noise I remember from early in the morning, like from the earth’s crust, you can hear something coming out,” Kumas said. “It’s like very crazy, very scary noise.”

Kumas was attending college in Istanbul in Aug. of 1999 when a 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey killing more than 17,000 people.

He said at the time, he helped with recovery efforts as groups tried to find survivors.

“I remember the smell of the dead bodies because there were so many around the city, and in the first days, it was hard to remove them or find them even,” Kumas said.

He said what makes Monday’s quakes even more devastating compared to what he went through is the winter weather, and many who survived are without shelter or clothing.

“Number one, it’s cold and number two, it happened at like 4 a.m. in the morning when a lot of people were in bed,” Kumas said. “When I was in Turkey in 1999, it also happened at like 4 a.m. or 5 a.m. when many people were in bed.”

He said he’s sadly expecting the death toll to at least triple because of how apartments are built in Turkey.

Kumas said escaping those buildings during an earthquake can be nearly impossible.

“As compared to here, people live in apartments, these are like eight floors, 10 floors, 15 floors,” Kumas said. “When they collapse, they really collapse on top of each other, and if you are like in the bottom floors, there’s almost no way you can escape.”

He also said bringing in heavy equipment will be another challenge due to how rural the areas of the two countries are.

“If the roads have been destroyed or damaged, it’s hard to even bring humanitarian aid by driving to these cities or local small towns,” Kumas said. “That’s why I said the help from the U.S. and the NATO allies are critical because they can bring in that heavy equipment to lift up these buildings.”

On Monday, the U.S. deployed two search and rescue teams to provide life-saving assistance to those countries.

Those teams included VA-Task Force 1 out of Fairfax.

Right now, the American Red Cross doesn’t have any fundraising efforts set up, but if you want to support the people in Turkey and Syria, you can visit the IFRC website to get updates on how you can help.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police is investigating a deadly triple shooting at an apartment complex.
Police say 1 dead, 2 hurt in Chesterfield shooting; suspect also dead
Power ball tickets can be purchased at more than 5,300 retailers across Virginia or online...
2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $50,000
Dozens of others also voiced their frustrations, saying they have the same problem, even when...
Richmond residents say no one answers when they call 911: ‘I have never felt so unsafe in my life’
James Madison University says several students were killed and injured in a car crash in West...
3 JMU students, 2 from Richmond killed in crash
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after quake kills 4,000

Latest News

Thousands of people were killed on Monday, and many others have been displaced after a 7.8...
University of Richmond professor recalls Turkey’s 1999 earthquake
Virtual food halls and cloud kitchens gain popularity
Vitual food halls, cloud kitchens gain popularity in Richmond
Thousands feared dead in Turkey and Syria after a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake.
Aid groups mobilizing to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria
Virtual food halls and cloud kitchens gain popularity
Virtual food halls and cloud kitchens gain popularity