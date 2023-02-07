Your Money with Carlson Financial
Tuesday Forecast: Mild and partly sunny

Spring preview with above average temperatures through the rest of the week
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm for February temperatures continue, rain chances increase for the end of the week

Tuesday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs near 60°.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and VERY warm for February! The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Thursday: Cloudy and breezy with a few spotty rain showers possible. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the upper 60s, close to 70°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Overcast with rain likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Saturday: Cooler and breezy with rain showers possible. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 50°.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid and upper 50s.

