RRHA relaunching Richmond Development Corporation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is relaunching a tool aimed at advancing affordable housing in the region.

RRHA says the the Richmond Development Corporation is a group of people working under the housing authority. Their mission is to help advance affordable housing, create more jobs and economic growth.

The RDC will serve as a vehicle for RRHA to rebuild public housing and expand real estate development efforts.

RRHA says Henrico, Chesterfield, Hanover, Colonial Heights, Hopewell and Petersburg will be impacted by this tool.

The RDC is said to also attract investors from all over the nation - including some on Wall Street - with a goal of hundreds of millions of dollars in new investments.

RDC’s relaunch event is happening Tuesday evening at 6 in Downtown Richmond.

