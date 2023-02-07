Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

RRHA relaunching Richmond Development Corporation

The Richmond Development Corporation's mission is to help advance affordable housing, create...
The Richmond Development Corporation's mission is to help advance affordable housing, create more jobs and economic growth.(Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is relaunching a tool aimed at advancing affordable housing in the region.

RRHA says the the Richmond Development Corporation is a group of people working under the housing authority. Their mission is to help advance affordable housing, create more jobs and economic growth.

The RDC will serve as a vehicle for RRHA to rebuild public housing and expand real estate development efforts.

RRHA says Henrico, Chesterfield, Hanover, Colonial Heights, Hopewell and Petersburg will be impacted by this tool.

The RDC is said to also attract investors from all over the nation - including some on Wall Street - with a goal of hundreds of millions of dollars in new investments.

RDC’s relaunch event is happening Tuesday evening at 6 in Downtown Richmond.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police is investigating a deadly triple shooting at an apartment complex.
Police say 1 dead, 2 hurt in Chesterfield shooting; suspect also dead
Power ball tickets can be purchased at more than 5,300 retailers across Virginia or online...
2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $50,000
Dozens of others also voiced their frustrations, saying they have the same problem, even when...
Richmond residents say no one answers when they call 911: ‘I have never felt so unsafe in my life’
James Madison University says several students were killed and injured in a car crash in West...
3 JMU students, 2 from Richmond killed in crash
Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF) will be passing by some other objects up in the sky this week.
More opportunities to view green comet this week

Latest News

Over 5,000 Dead After Earthquake In Turkey, Syria
Over 5,000 Dead After Earthquake In Turkey, Syria
RRHA Relaunching Richmond Development Corporation
RRHA Relaunching Richmond Development Corporation
Rescue workers and residents searched for survivors, working through tangles of metal and giant...
University of Richmond professor recalls Turkey’s 1999 earthquake
Thousands of people were killed on Monday, and many others have been displaced after a 7.8...
University of Richmond professor recalls Turkey’s 1999 earthquake