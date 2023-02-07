Your Money with Carlson Financial
Powerball tickets in VA win big following Monday's drawing

Lottery tickets can be purchased at any of more than 5,300 Virginia Lottery retailers statewide...
Lottery tickets can be purchased at any of more than 5,300 Virginia Lottery retailers statewide or online using the Virginia Lottery app.(WWBT)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday night’s Powerball drawing brought big wins to Virginia, with more than 46,000 tickets winning prizes.

The largest prize won was a $100,000 ticket purchased at Speedway located at 2235 Seminole Lane in Charlottesville.

The second largest prize won was $50,000, with multiple winners across Virginia.

Winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:

  • Online on valottery.com, by a player in Henrico
  • Bo’s Belly Barn, 925 East Main Street, Luray
  • Handy Mart, 1462 North Frederick Pike, Winchester
  • 7-Eleven, 7451 Patterson Road, Falls Church
  • Royal Mart, 507 North Royal Avenue, Front Royal

After 33 drawings with no winner, Monday night’s drawing was claimed by a lucky player in Washington. The winning numbers were 5-11-22-23-69, and the Powerball number was 7.

The odds of matching all 6 numbers are 1 in 292,201,338 and the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 25. Lottery players must be 18 years or older to play.

All Virginia lottery profits go to k-12 education. In 2022, Virginia Lottery raised nearly 780 million dollars making up 10% of Virginia’s total school budget.

For more information click here.

