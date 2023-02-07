Powerball tickets in VA win big following Monday’s drawing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday night’s Powerball drawing brought big wins to Virginia, with more than 46,000 tickets winning prizes.

The largest prize won was a $100,000 ticket purchased at Speedway located at 2235 Seminole Lane in Charlottesville.

The second largest prize won was $50,000, with multiple winners across Virginia.

Winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Online on valottery.com , by a player in Henrico

Bo’s Belly Barn, 925 East Main Street, Luray

Handy Mart, 1462 North Frederick Pike, Winchester

7-Eleven, 7451 Patterson Road, Falls Church

Royal Mart, 507 North Royal Avenue, Front Royal

After 33 drawings with no winner, Monday night’s drawing was claimed by a lucky player in Washington. The winning numbers were 5-11-22-23-69, and the Powerball number was 7.

The odds of matching all 6 numbers are 1 in 292,201,338 and the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 25. Lottery players must be 18 years or older to play.

All Virginia lottery profits go to k-12 education. In 2022, Virginia Lottery raised nearly 780 million dollars making up 10% of Virginia’s total school budget.

