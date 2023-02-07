Police: Man killed when train hits truck at crossing

Your Money with Carlson Financial
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HAYMARKET, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man was killed when the truck he was traveling in was hit by a cargo train at a railroad crossing on Monday night, police said.

Prince William County police were called to the crossing in the area of Kapp Valley Way and James Madison Highway in Haymarket around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a train, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Their investigation found that the driver of a northbound Chevrolet Silverado disregarded a stop sign, and a cargo train hit the truck as it crossed the tracks, police said. The impact knocked the truck off the road, and it landed upright several hundred feet from the crossing in an easement of the railroad tracks.

The passenger, identified as Emerson Lisandro Martinez Mejia, 26, of Manassas, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver, a 42-year-old Manassas Park man, was flown to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

