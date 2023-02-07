Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Police identify 18-year-old killed in south Richmond shooting

Police believe this shooting and another one on Jan. 24 are related
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man was killed and another person was hospitalized after a shooting in south Richmond on Jan. 24.

Richmond police were called to the 2100 block of South Kenmore Road for the report of a shooting just before 6 p.m.

On scene, they found a man who had been shot and killed. That person was identified on Feb. 7 as 18-year-old Jaden Carter.

Moments later, a second call came up the road in the 7400 block of Forest Hill Avenue at Fire Station 24. More officers responded and found another man who had been shot with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Detectives believe these two incidents are related.

One neighbor who didn’t want to go on camera says her daughter was assaulted earlier in the week.

“It’s just getting ridiculous where you can’t even be safe where you rest your head,” the neighbor said. “We pay so much money for rent, and we can’t even live safe. It’s just getting to be too much. People can’t come home from work. People can’t go to work. People can’t go to the store in fear of something like this.”

Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to call Detective M. Young at 804-646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power ball tickets can be purchased at more than 5,300 retailers across Virginia or online...
2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $50,000
Chesterfield Police is investigating a deadly triple shooting at an apartment complex.
Police say 1 dead, 2 hurt in Chesterfield shooting; suspect also dead
Dozens of others also voiced their frustrations, saying they have the same problem, even when...
Richmond residents say no one answers when they call 911: ‘I have never felt so unsafe in my life’
Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF) will be passing by some other objects up in the sky this week.
More opportunities to view green comet this week
A Newport News police officer directs traffic at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News,...
Boy who shot teacher allegedly tried to choke another

Latest News

A Richmond author is hoping to encourage others to learn about the stories of the past through...
Richmond author debuts historical fiction novel inspired by strong women
In Feb. 2021, 19-year-old Adam Oakes was found dead in an off-campus house after accepting a...
Family of Adam Oakes sues Delta Chi Fraternity
Dog adoptions half off this Saturday at Prince George Animal Shelter
Dog adoptions half off this Saturday at Prince George Animal Shelter
Dozens of others also voiced their frustrations, saying they have the same problem, even when...
Richmond residents say no one answers when they call 911: ‘I have never felt so unsafe in my life’