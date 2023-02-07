Police identify 18-year-old killed in south Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man was killed and another person was hospitalized after a shooting in south Richmond on Jan. 24.

Richmond police were called to the 2100 block of South Kenmore Road for the report of a shooting just before 6 p.m.

On scene, they found a man who had been shot and killed. That person was identified on Feb. 7 as 18-year-old Jaden Carter.

Moments later, a second call came up the road in the 7400 block of Forest Hill Avenue at Fire Station 24. More officers responded and found another man who had been shot with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Detectives believe these two incidents are related.

One neighbor who didn’t want to go on camera says her daughter was assaulted earlier in the week.

“It’s just getting ridiculous where you can’t even be safe where you rest your head,” the neighbor said. “We pay so much money for rent, and we can’t even live safe. It’s just getting to be too much. People can’t come home from work. People can’t go to work. People can’t go to the store in fear of something like this.”

Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to call Detective M. Young at 804-646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.