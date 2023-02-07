News to Know: RRHA relaunches affordable housing tool; Thousands dead after earthquake; Mild & partly sunny

RRHA Relaunching Richmond Development Corporation

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority are relaunching a tool expected to help advance affordable housing, and create more jobs and economic growth.

The Richmond Development Corporation will assist RRHA in rebuilding public housing and expanding real estate efforts by attracting investors from all over the nation with a goal of hundreds of millions of dollars in new investment.

The tool is expected to impact Henrico, Chesterfield, Hanover, Colonial Heights, Hopewell, and Petersburg.

Over 5,000 Dead After Earthquake In Turkey, Syria

Search and rescue efforts are now underway following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 5,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

According to the Turkish Vice President, more than 1,700 buildings were damaged across 10 Turkish cities.

Some of the buildings are still crumbling, as the country deals with nearly 200 aftershocks and bad weather.

Residents and rescue workers are continuing to search beneath the rubble of crushed buildings for survivors that may be trapped.

Senate Passes Bill To Increase Support Staff In K-12 Schools

Today is Crossover Day at the General Assembly, meaning that bills passed in the House and Senate will move over to the other chamber.

The Senate passed a bill to increase the number of school support staff including social workers, psychologists, nurses, and licensed behavioral analysts.

Currently, schools require three staff members for every 1,000 students - the newly passed bill will now allow four.

Mild & Partly Sunny

Today will be warm and partly sunny with highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.