Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

News to Know: RRHA relaunches affordable housing tool; Thousands dead after earthquake; Mild & partly sunny

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is Relaunching a tool in hopes of bettering...
The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is Relaunching a tool in hopes of bettering the region.(NBC12)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RRHA Relaunching Richmond Development Corporation

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority are relaunching a tool expected to help advance affordable housing, and create more jobs and economic growth.

The Richmond Development Corporation will assist RRHA in rebuilding public housing and expanding real estate efforts by attracting investors from all over the nation with a goal of hundreds of millions of dollars in new investment.

The tool is expected to impact Henrico, Chesterfield, Hanover, Colonial Heights, Hopewell, and Petersburg.

Over 5,000 Dead After Earthquake In Turkey, Syria

Search and rescue efforts are now underway following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 5,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

According to the Turkish Vice President, more than 1,700 buildings were damaged across 10 Turkish cities.

Some of the buildings are still crumbling, as the country deals with nearly 200 aftershocks and bad weather.

Residents and rescue workers are continuing to search beneath the rubble of crushed buildings for survivors that may be trapped.

Senate Passes Bill To Increase Support Staff In K-12 Schools

Today is Crossover Day at the General Assembly, meaning that bills passed in the House and Senate will move over to the other chamber.

Virginia General Assembly returns to Richmond for session now underway

The Senate passed a bill to increase the number of school support staff including social workers, psychologists, nurses, and licensed behavioral analysts.

Currently, schools require three staff members for every 1,000 students - the newly passed bill will now allow four.

Mild & Partly Sunny

Today will be warm and partly sunny with highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police is investigating a deadly triple shooting at an apartment complex.
Police say 1 dead, 2 hurt in Chesterfield shooting; suspect also dead
Power ball tickets can be purchased at more than 5,300 retailers across Virginia or online...
2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $50,000
Dozens of others also voiced their frustrations, saying they have the same problem, even when...
Richmond residents say no one answers when they call 911: ‘I have never felt so unsafe in my life’
James Madison University says several students were killed and injured in a car crash in West...
3 JMU students, 2 from Richmond killed in crash
Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF) will be passing by some other objects up in the sky this week.
More opportunities to view green comet this week

Latest News

Virtual food halls and cloud kitchens gain popularity
Virtual food halls, cloud kitchens gain popularity in Richmond
The Richmond Development Corporation's mission is to help advance affordable housing, create...
RRHA relaunching Richmond Development Corporation
Senate Passes Bill To Increase Support Staff In K-12 Schools
Senate Passes Bill To Increase Support Staff In K-12 Schools
Over 5,000 Dead After Earthquake In Turkey, Syria
Over 5,000 Dead After Earthquake In Turkey, Syria