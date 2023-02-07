New Jack City stage play comes to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thirty years after its original release in movie theaters, New Jack City will now be making it to stages across the country.

Presented by theatrical hitmaker Je’Caryous Johnson, the record-grossing crime thriller about the rise and fall of an inner-city drug dealer will be presented at the Altria Theater on Sunday, March, 5.

Johnson’s adaptation of New Jack City live will feature critically acclaimed actor Allen Payne who will be reprising his role in the film as Gee Money.

2 legendary hip-hop rappers will also be featured in the stage play. Treach from the iconic rap group Naughty By Nature will be featured as Nino Brown and legendary rapper Big Daddy Kane will be featured as the character Stone.

Actor and Star of CSI Crime investigations Gary Dourdan will be featured as Scotty Appleton and the star of one of TV’S classic hit show One on One, Flex Alexander will be featured as Pookie.

“In bringing New Jack City to the stage, I have the beautiful privilege of celebrating and paying homage to the black actors that excelled at their craft and created an unforgettable movie and characters that became classics to Black culture. I am delighted and excited to reunite these unforgettable characters with the fans that they’ve left their indelible mark on, and I am grateful to Warner Bros. for entrusting me to breathe new life into this cultural centerpiece. I look forward to the challenge of updating this classic story with a modern twist,” shares Johnson.

The show will take place on Sunday, March 5 at 5 p.m.

Tickets will be available online and by phone at (800) 514-3849 via Etix. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Altria Theater Box Office, located at 6 N. Laurel Street, open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

