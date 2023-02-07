Kitten stolen from Richmond SPCA safely returned
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 2-month-old kitten that was stolen from Richmond SPCA in July has been safely returned.
In July, Daenerys was taken from Richmond SPCA’s adoption center while undergoing lungworm treatment.
On Tuesday, the SPCA confirmed that Daenerys has been safely recovered.
“She was taken to an animal hospital in Short Pump as a star,y and her microchip was scanned, they called u,s and we sent a staff member right away,” a spokesperson for Richmond SPCA said.
Richmond SPCA says they’ve spoken to the person who found Daenerys. They say she declined the $1,000 reward offered for the cat’s safe return but is interested in adopting Daenerys once she is available.
