Kitten stolen from Richmond SPCA safely returned

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 2-month-old kitten that was stolen from Richmond SPCA in July has been safely returned.

In July, Daenerys was taken from Richmond SPCA’s adoption center while undergoing lungworm treatment.

Daenerys was taken from the Richmond SPCA’s adoption center back in July. (Richmond SPCA)

On Tuesday, the SPCA confirmed that Daenerys has been safely recovered.

Daenerys with Tommy DeSanton, director of the Richmond SPCA's adoption center. (Richmond SPCA)

“She was taken to an animal hospital in Short Pump as a star,y and her microchip was scanned, they called u,s and we sent a staff member right away,” a spokesperson for Richmond SPCA said.

Richmond SPCA says they’ve spoken to the person who found Daenerys. They say she declined the $1,000 reward offered for the cat’s safe return but is interested in adopting Daenerys once she is available.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.