‘I was really alarmed:’ Richmond residents raise concerns about potential senior housing expansion

Richmond residents are voicing their concerns about a proposed senior housing expansion in Church Hill.
By Macy Moors
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond residents are voicing their concerns about a proposed senior housing expansion in Church Hill.

Resident Chris Galloway says he received a letter from Richmond’s Planning Commission about expanding the Bacon Retirement Community back in October.

“Well, you have to be a lawyer to understand what’s in this letter,” Galloway said.

Bacon Housing, L.P. sought a special-use permit last year to expand the facility at 815 North 35th St. It’s seen several setbacks.

“I was really alarmed,” he said.

If approved by the city, the facility would nearly double in size, going from 70 units to 129 units.

Plans also include three single-family homes, eight townhomes and 60 parking spaces on the three-acre site, right in Galloway’s backyard.

He says he and other residents haven’t had much say in the proposed plans.

“It’s the lack of communication from the developers as well as Cynthia Newbille’s office,” Galloway said.

He says he and around 100 tenants organized a meeting with City Council Member Cynthia Newbille and developers in November to raise concerns about the impacts of overcrowding, traffic and property values.

At that time, Newbille and the developers agreed to up to a 90-day delay. The reason is so they could gather feedback, although Galloway says he’s heard nothing since that meeting.

“It needs to be good for all stakeholders. Homeowners, as well as the developers, and as well as the senior neighbors,” Galloway said.

NBC12 did reach out to Newbille for comment, but we have yet to hear a response.

“These are our homes. We want to be a part. We want a seat at the table when we have the conversation as to what’s going to be coming in here,” Galloway said.

The developers are now set to present their request on April 3. If approved, the recommendation will advance to the city council for final approval.

