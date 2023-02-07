Family of Adam Oakes sues Delta Chi Fraternity

Your Money with Carlson Financial
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The family of a freshman at Virginia Commonwealth University who died while trying to join a fraternity on campus is now filing a lawsuit.

On Feb. 27, 2021, 19-year-old Adam Oakes was found dead in an off-campus house after accepting a bid to join the Delta Chi Fraternity chapter at VCU.

The medical examiner ruled Adam’s death accidental by alcohol poisoning in May 2021.

On Tuesday, Adam’s family released a statement announcing their plans to sue:

The Delta Chi Fraternity chapter at VCU was banned from VCU in late May 2021.

This is a developing story.

