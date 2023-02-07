Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop, police say

Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a...
Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a residential area.(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A driver in Kentucky is accused of drinking beer during a routine traffic stop, according to the Madisonville Police Department.

Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a residential area.

Officers said they could smell alcohol when they pulled him over and could see an open can of beer in the console along with other open cans in the car.

When the officer returned to his patrol car to run Craig’s license, he said he could see him take a drink out of the beer can.

According to authorities, Craig failed field sobriety tests and at one point told the officer he forgot how to count. He also admitted to drinking and vaping a THC pen.

Officials said Craig had a blood alcohol concentration of .121.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power ball tickets can be purchased at more than 5,300 retailers across Virginia or online...
2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $50,000
Chesterfield Police is investigating a deadly triple shooting at an apartment complex.
Police say 1 dead, 2 hurt in Chesterfield shooting; suspect also dead
Dozens of others also voiced their frustrations, saying they have the same problem, even when...
Richmond residents say no one answers when they call 911: ‘I have never felt so unsafe in my life’
Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF) will be passing by some other objects up in the sky this week.
More opportunities to view green comet this week
A Newport News police officer directs traffic at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News,...
Boy who shot teacher allegedly tried to choke another

Latest News

The principal at L.C. Bird High School says the gun was found on Tuesday.
Student found with gun at Chesterfield high school
New Harry Potter game 'Hogwarts Legacy' will feature first transgender character
Jerry Lawler is a well-known former wrestler.
Pro wrestler Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home
Photo taken by Gabby Petito shows injuries to her face before a domestic violence traffic stop.
Newly released photo of Gabby Petito shows injuries before traffic stop
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union address