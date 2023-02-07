18-year-old arrested, charged for allegedly hitting RPD officer with car

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police arrested an 18-year-old who they say hit an officer with his car as police say they were breaking up an illegal car meet Friday night.

On Feb. 3, just before 11 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of South Belvidere Street after receiving reports that an illegal gathering of a car club shut down the southbound lanes of the Lee Bridge Highway.

Police say hundreds of people and cars were on the Lee Bridge, “engaged in dangerous, unlawful activity.” Officers arrived to diffuse and disband the illegal meeting when they say Ryan Anderson of Virginia Beach hit an officer with his car. The officer had a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to the hospital, according to police.

Officers recovered a stolen weapon from Anderson’s vehicle and charged him with the following:

Assault on a law enforcement officer

Possession of a stolen firearm

Concealed firearm

Blocking the roadway 46.2-818 (M)

Dangling objects on rearview mirror

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Detective R. Payne at (804) 646-1712 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

