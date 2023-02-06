VSU students to offer free tax assistance

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - As a part of the Special Topics Learning course in the VSU Reginald F. Lewis College of Business, VSU accounting students have partnered with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service to provide tax assistance to residents.

Students will file 2022 taxes for individuals or joint filers with an annual income of less than $60,000.

VSU accounting majors have provided this service as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program for the past 36 years.

“Our College of Business is a major attraction and a point of pride for Virginia State University,” said Dr. Donald E. Palm, VSU Provost and Executive Vice President. “This initiative exemplifies the experiential learning our students receive at VSU. It also represents our student’s civic engagement and impactful community service.”

To receive assistance, tax filers must bring tax information and a valid id to Singleton Hall, Room 326, on the VSU campus.

Once the tax information has been collected, a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance worker will contact the tax filer to review the tax return. Returns will then be filed electronically via the IRS E- file system.

Services will be provided three days a week, from Tuesday, Feb. 7 to Friday, April 7. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, services will be provided from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Wednesdays, services will be provided from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tax services will not be offered when VSU is closed.

