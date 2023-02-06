Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Vigil held at JMU for crash victims

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Strength and sorrow filled the James Madison University campus on Sunday as the university held a candlelight vigil to honor the three students killed in a crash Thursday.

The JMU community came together on Wilson steps to mourn the loss of friends that were like family.

“We’ve known each other since kindergarten. You will forever be in our hearts thank you for the memories you gave to everyone,” Charlie Polk, longtime friend of Luke Fergusson said.

WHSV reports that the incident happened on West Virginia Route 259 near the West Virginia-Virginia border Thursday night.

On Friday, the school identified the three young men killed. John “Luke” Fergusson, a sophomore majoring in arts and design and Nicholas Troutman, a sophomore majoring in business management, are both from Richmond. The third young man was identified as Joshua Mardis, a sophomore majoring in communication studies from Williamsburg.

They were all sophmores at JMU and fraternity brothers.

During the vigil, several friends of the victims paid tribute by sharing kind words and fond memories.

“Luke was my best friend for as long as I can remember. Our friendship continued through middle school high school into JMU,” Robert Hancock, a longtime friend of Luk Fergusson said.

Many of those who took the podium reflected on memories of growing up together in Richmond.

“Nick and I go pretty far back. We met when we were seventh graders at middle school football tryouts. Nick was a jokester and a goofball. He was also our friend groups voice of reason. He always made sure everyone was safe included, and having a good time,” Trip Fishburne, the best friend of Nick Troutman said.

Vice President of Student Affairs, Tim Miller shared statements on behalf of the victims families.

“We miss his loving gentle spirit was so infectious sense of humor and sick dance skills,” Miller said.

The crash remains under investigation, and there’s no word on the condition of the two surviving students.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?
James Madison University says several students were killed and injured in a car crash in West...
3 JMU students, 2 from Richmond killed in crash
Officials said firefighter Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, 24, has died after he was sucked into a storm...
Firefighter swept into storm drain, carried to sea has died
The former principal of Richneck Elementary School will make a public statement Thursday...
News to Know: Person shot to death; Fmr. Richneck principal speaks out; RPS rejects school closure proposal
While Virginia is known for its "Love" signs, the Richmond area is one of the top hot spots in...
Survey ranks Richmond best city for dating

Latest News

Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly triple shooting.
News To Know: Deadly shooting in Chesterfield; Suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down; Warm week ahead
Opinions Mixed over White House Handling of Suspected Chinese Balloon
Opinions Mixed over White House Handling of Suspected Chinese Balloon
Vigil Held At JMU For Crash Victims
Vigil Held At JMU For Crash Victims
More Than 600 Killed After 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkey
More Than 600 Killed After 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkey