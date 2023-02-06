News To Know: Deadly shooting in Chesterfield; Suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down; Warm week ahead

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Chesterfield Shooting

Police say the shooting happened on Amster Rd, Just off Chippenham Parkway around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

When police arrived at the scene they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene and the two others were taken to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call crime solvers at 804-740-0660.

Vigil Held At JMU For Crash Victims

The JMU community is mourning the loss of three students following a crash that occurred in West Virginia on Thursday night.

A candlelight vigil was held to honor John Luke Fergusson from Richmond, Nicolas Troutman, from Richmond, and Joshua Mardis from Williamsburg. They were all 19- year old sophomores at JMU and Fraternity brothers.

The two students who survived the crash remain in the hospital with serious injuries.

Several friends and family gathered to reflect on memories and share kind words with the JMU community about their loved ones.

The cause of the crash still remains under investigation at this time.

More Than 1,300 Killed After 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake In Turkey

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake occurred just after 4 a.m. local time in Turkey and Syria leaving more than 1,300 dead.

The quake sent tremors across the region collapsing buildings and sending residents running into the streets.

Thousands of people have been injured and hundreds are still believed to be trapped under rubble.

Officials believe the death toll will continue to climb.

U.S. National Security Advisor says the U.S. is ready to provide any and all needed assistance to Turkey and Syria.

Government Officials May Be Briefed On Suspected Spy Balloon

Top government officials will soon learn more about the suspected Chinese spy balloon. That includes top leaders in both chambers and key intelligence committee members.

According to U.S. Military officials, a single missile brought the balloon down on Saturday. The balloon debris spread over seven miles in 47 feet of water.

President Joe Biden declared the takedown a success but some Republicans say the balloon should have been taken down sooner.

The Chinese government issued a statement Sunday saying “Strong Dissatisfaction and Protest” against Washington’s actions. They added that the airship was for civilian use and had entered U.S. airspace by accident.

Warmer Week Ahead

Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with temperatures feeling like we’re in early March.

Highs will be in the 50s with lows in the mid 30s.

