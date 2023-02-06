Monday Forecast: A much warmer than normal week with showers by Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Warm winter continues as temperatures will make it feel like March with our next rain chance arriving late Thursday into Friday.

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind north 5-15 mph, 25mph gusts. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper-50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows near 30°, high around 60°

Wednesday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Partly Sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of light rain showers or sprinkles. Very light rain amounts, if anything. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Low near 50°, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy with a few early morning showers. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.