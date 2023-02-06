Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Kings Dominion looking to hire over 2,500 seasonal associates during week-long hiring event

The week-long hiring event will be from Feb. 18-24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The week-long hiring event will be from Feb. 18-24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news for those on the job hunt! Kings Dominion says it plans to hire more than 2,500 seasonal associates for its 2023 spring and summer seasons.

The amusement park says the majority of these roles will be filled during a week-long hiring blitz from Feb. 18-24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Positions being offered include ride operations, food and beverage, lifeguards, aquatics, and security.

Hourly pay ranges from $15-20, and those interested can apply at the park’s Human Resources office the week of the hiring event.

“Our seasonal associates play such an important role in our mission of delivering amazing experiences to all of our guests,” said Bridgette Bywater, Kings Dominion vice president, and general manager. “We’re proud to offer highly competitive wages and amazing perks, and a seasonal job at one of our parks can offer so much more than other workplaces.”

For more information about the hiring event, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly triple shooting.
1 dead, 2 hurt in Chesterfield triple shooting
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?
James Madison University says several students were killed and injured in a car crash in West...
3 JMU students, 2 from Richmond killed in crash
Officials said firefighter Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, 24, has died after he was sucked into a storm...
Firefighter swept into storm drain, carried to sea has died
While Virginia is known for its "Love" signs, the Richmond area is one of the top hot spots in...
Survey ranks Richmond best city for dating

Latest News

Fondue Fun at the Melting Pot of Richmond
Fondue Fun at the Melting Pot of Richmond
'Curtain Call' offers estate sales and consignment events
"Curtain Call" offers estate sales and consignment events
The person with the winning nomination will receive a Red Hawk Swag Bag filled with Reynolds...
Reynolds seeking name suggestions for mascot
A prosthetic lab is looking to make a difference in the Solomon Islands.
‘Makes a world of difference’: Richmond organization sends prosthetic lab to Solomon Islands