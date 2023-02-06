Frontline heroes receive free wedding dresses

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - A bridal shop in Prince George is making wedding dreams come true!

Leora Bridal shop gave away free wedding dresses to couples who are first responders, healthcare workers, or serving in the military.

The program is run through an organization called Brides Across America, a nonprofit that helps make wedding dreams come true for heroes across the U.S.

It’s all part of the initiative Operation Wedding Gown where brides can get a free dress for their big day at participating salons if they or their future spouse is a first responder, military, or healthcare worker.

Leora Bridal is one of several shops across the nation giving away wedding gowns.

”I looked at all of the locations and saw there was one in Virginia and I said I have to sign up and at the time like I couldn’t because it wasn’t an open slot yet but everyday I would check and I finally could register for it and I applied,” said bride-to-be and wedding gown recipient Alexandra Keen.

Leora Bridal salon owner Kylie Hester says that the eight brides they helped through the program came from hours away to find a dress.

“Brides get to come in we greet them and offer champagne if they want it while they shop they get to browse gowns and we’ll help them find styles that suit them best, Hester explained.

She said that having her shop participate in the program was a cause near and dear to her heart.

”We thought it was an awesome way to give back to the people who have served our country we have a lot of personal connections to the military as well so a lot of people in my family have served in the military including my brother,” Hester stated.

The program is equally as special for the brides who were part of it too.

”I feel like nowadays a lot of people don’t appreciate the military and anyone first responder really so the fact that we have an opportunity to come in here and try on dresses and feel special for a day it makes me feel really good,” Keen said.

