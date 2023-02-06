Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Frontline heroes receive free wedding dresses

By Emily Yinger
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - A bridal shop in Prince George is making wedding dreams come true!

Leora Bridal shop gave away free wedding dresses to couples who are first responders, healthcare workers, or serving in the military.

The program is run through an organization called Brides Across America, a nonprofit that helps make wedding dreams come true for heroes across the U.S.

It’s all part of the initiative Operation Wedding Gown where brides can get a free dress for their big day at participating salons if they or their future spouse is a first responder, military, or healthcare worker.

Leora Bridal is one of several shops across the nation giving away wedding gowns.

”I looked at all of the locations and saw there was one in Virginia and I said I have to sign up and at the time like I couldn’t because it wasn’t an open slot yet but everyday I would check and I finally could register for it and I applied,” said bride-to-be and wedding gown recipient Alexandra Keen.

Leora Bridal salon owner Kylie Hester says that the eight brides they helped through the program came from hours away to find a dress.

“Brides get to come in we greet them and offer champagne if they want it while they shop they get to browse gowns and we’ll help them find styles that suit them best, Hester explained.

She said that having her shop participate in the program was a cause near and dear to her heart.

”We thought it was an awesome way to give back to the people who have served our country we have a lot of personal connections to the military as well so a lot of people in my family have served in the military including my brother,” Hester stated.

The program is equally as special for the brides who were part of it too.

”I feel like nowadays a lot of people don’t appreciate the military and anyone first responder really so the fact that we have an opportunity to come in here and try on dresses and feel special for a day it makes me feel really good,” Keen said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?
James Madison University says several students were killed and injured in a car crash in West...
3 JMU students, 2 from Richmond killed in crash
Officials said firefighter Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, 24, has died after he was sucked into a storm...
Firefighter swept into storm drain, carried to sea has died
The former principal of Richneck Elementary School will make a public statement Thursday...
News to Know: Person shot to death; Fmr. Richneck principal speaks out; RPS rejects school closure proposal
While Virginia is known for its "Love" signs, the Richmond area is one of the top hot spots in...
Survey ranks Richmond best city for dating

Latest News

Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly triple shooting.
1 dead, 2 hurt in Chesterfield triple shooting
The cheapest station in Richmond is $2.99 per gallon Monday.
Richmond gas prices fall 11 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Frontline heroes receive free wedding dresses
Frontline heroes receive free wedding dresses