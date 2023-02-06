Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Fishburne Military School wrestler ranked 10th in the nation

A wrestler at Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro has made history becoming the first student at the school to be nationally ranked.
By Chelsea Church
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A wrestler at Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro has made history becoming the first student at the school to be nationally ranked.

Saba Mushkudiani has been ranked 10th in the country by the National Prep Wrestling Association.

“It’s a good feeling to feel that I’m up there, and I’m competing good enough to be recognized 10th in the nation. I’m just really happy, but I’m not done yet. I’m working for the number one spot,” Mushkudiani said.

Mushkudiani came to Fishburne as a freshman a couple of years after he moved to the U.S. from the country of Georgia.

In his sophomore year, Mushkudiani won the state championships. He’s now a Junior and is set to graduate in 2024.

Head Wrestling Coach, Terry Waters, said over the last year he has shown great improvements, not just athletically but also in the classroom.

“We worked on his academics, his maturity, and then we moved on to his athletic skills,” Waters explained. “He’s got all the tools to do whatever he wants to do athletically at the next level.”

Waters said he’s the kind of guy you want on your team.

“He’s a happy, go-lucky guy. He’s the kind of cat that like to joke around, but once that whistle blows, he’s all business,” Waters said. “You don’t always get what you see, but when he’s ready, he gives you more than what you’d expect.”

“I just think about how I’m going to pin the guy who’s in front of me, and how I’m going to win and be number one at what I do. It’s my mindset to be aggressive and put hard work into the match and not just slack around,” Mushkudiani said.

Mushkudiani said he’s dedicated to putting in the hours and work after class to continue being the best he can be.

“We have wrestling from 4 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and during that, I don’t take any breaks. There’s no breaks, there’s no excuses. There’s just work, work, and nothing else but work. You can’t think about anything but wrestling when you’re on that wrestling mat, that’s the number one thing you have to put in your mindset,” Mushkudiani said.

But he’s not just a good competitor, he’s a good teammate. Mushkudiani helps keep things light on the mat and during practices. Waters said if a teammate loses a match, Mushkudiani is the first one to go up to them and put his arm around them.

Mushkudiani also plays football at Fishburne and he hopes to continue both sports at the collegiate level when that time comes.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly triple shooting.
1 dead, 2 hurt in Chesterfield triple shooting
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?
James Madison University says several students were killed and injured in a car crash in West...
3 JMU students, 2 from Richmond killed in crash
Officials said firefighter Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, 24, has died after he was sucked into a storm...
Firefighter swept into storm drain, carried to sea has died
While Virginia is known for its "Love" signs, the Richmond area is one of the top hot spots in...
Survey ranks Richmond best city for dating

Latest News

Fishburne Military School wrestler ranked 10th in the nation
Fishburne Military School wrestler ranked 10th in the nation
Some kids can score free ice cream at Bruster's.
How to score free food and treats for children
HCPS To Host Job Fair At Libby Mill Library
HCPS To Host Job Fair At Libby Mill Library
VSU Students To Offer Free Tax Assistance
VSU Students To Offer Free Tax Assistance