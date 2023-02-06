Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Dell lays off more than 6,000 workers

Dell is the latest tech company to announce cuts.
Dell is the latest tech company to announce cuts.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another tech company has announced major layoffs.

Computing giant Dell said it’s letting go about 5% of its workforce - more than 6,000 employees.

The company made the announcement in regulatory filing Monday, citing the “challenging global economic environment” as the reason why.

Dell follows a host of tech companies implementing major job cuts as recession fears continue, including Microsoft, Amazon, Google’s parent company Alphabet and Facebook parent company Meta.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly triple shooting.
1 dead, 2 hurt in Chesterfield triple shooting
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?
James Madison University says several students were killed and injured in a car crash in West...
3 JMU students, 2 from Richmond killed in crash
Officials said firefighter Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, 24, has died after he was sucked into a storm...
Firefighter swept into storm drain, carried to sea has died
While Virginia is known for its "Love" signs, the Richmond area is one of the top hot spots in...
Survey ranks Richmond best city for dating

Latest News

A report found that the world is producing record amounts of waste from single-use plastics.
Report: World creating more plastic waste than ever
This image shows two photos from the criminal complaint, including one allegedly of the...
2 accused of plotting to disable Baltimore power grid
A fiery train derailment in Ohio on Friday night spurred evacuation calls.
Ohio authorities plan ‘controlled release’ of toxic material
A Memphis man found two infants home alone at a house.
Man saves infants left alone in Memphis home
President Joe Biden speaks at the Democratic National Committee Winter Meeting, Friday, Feb. 3,...
What to Watch: New political vibes this State of the Union