2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $50,000

By Jessica Redwood
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Powerball ticket holders in Virginia are $50,000 richer following a drawing that took place Saturday, Feb. 4. Unfortunately, there were no tickets that matched all six numbers, however, this gives players more chances to win the $747 million estimated jackpot.

The winning numbers in Saturday night’s drawing were 2-8-15-19-58, and the Powerball number was 10.

The two winning Powerball tickets were sold at 7-Eleven located at 4800 Dale Blvd in Dale city and Food Lion located at 1800 Southcreek One in Powhatan.

Power ball tickets can be purchased at more than 5,300 retailers across Virginia or online using the Virginia Lottery app.

Powerball drawings take place just before 11 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Prizes can range from $2 up to the full jackpot.

The next drawing will take place Monday, Feb. 6 with $747 million on the line. If a ticket matches all 6 numbers the winner will have a choice of a full payout over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $403.1 million before taxes. Lottery players must be 18 years or older to play.

The odds of matching all 6 numbers are 1 in 292,201,338 and the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 25.

All Virginia lottery profits go to k-12 education. In 2022, Virginia Lottery raised nearly 780 million dollars making up 10% of Virginia’s total school budget.

