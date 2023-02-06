Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

1 dead, 2 hurt in Chesterfield triple shooting

Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly triple shooting.
Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly triple shooting.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:27 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - 1 person is dead, 2 others were hospitalized after a triple shooting in Chesterfield Sunday night.

Police were called to the 6700 block of Amster Road around 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found three people who had been shot.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two were taken to an area hospital.

Police believe they will both recover from their injuries.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?
James Madison University says several students were killed and injured in a car crash in West...
3 JMU students, 2 from Richmond killed in crash
Officials said firefighter Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, 24, has died after he was sucked into a storm...
Firefighter swept into storm drain, carried to sea has died
The former principal of Richneck Elementary School will make a public statement Thursday...
News to Know: Person shot to death; Fmr. Richneck principal speaks out; RPS rejects school closure proposal
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

Latest News

Warm weather ahead
Warm weather ahead
If you can’t make the job fair, or have questions, you can call the HCPS Human Resources...
Henrico County Public Schools hosts Job Fair
Meetings will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at locations...
Henrico to host free leadership program for foreigners
Cold Weather Shelter
Richmond cold weather shelters open 24/7 during cold snap