1 dead, 2 hurt in Chesterfield triple shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - 1 person is dead, 2 others were hospitalized after a triple shooting in Chesterfield Sunday night.

Police were called to the 6700 block of Amster Road around 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found three people who had been shot.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two were taken to an area hospital.

Police believe they will both recover from their injuries.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

