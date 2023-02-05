Sunday Forecast: Warmer and breezy with a few showers possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Above normal temperatures through the upcoming week!

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered afternoon light rain showers are possible. Rain totals around a tenth of an inch. Wind southwest 5-15mph, 25mph gusts. Highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind north 5-15 mph, 25mph gusts. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30°, highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of light rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid and upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers possible. Low near 50°, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low to mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

