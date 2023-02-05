Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Sunday Forecast: Warmer and breezy with a few showers possible

Mainly cloudy today with a light showers possible this afternoon
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:08 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Above normal temperatures through the upcoming week!

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered afternoon light rain showers are possible. Rain totals around a tenth of an inch. Wind southwest 5-15mph, 25mph gusts. Highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind north 5-15 mph, 25mph gusts. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30°, highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of light rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid and upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers possible. Low near 50°, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low to mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Madison University says several students were killed and injured in a car crash in West...
3 JMU students, 2 from Richmond killed in crash
The former principal of Richneck Elementary School will make a public statement Thursday...
News to Know: Person shot to death; Fmr. Richneck principal speaks out; RPS rejects school closure proposal
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
Virginia Tech Associate Professor Brian Vick, arrested on multiple sex related crimes against...
Virginia Tech professor arrested on child sex charges
Dozens of Hanover county residents hold signs in opposition to the Wegmans distribution Center...
Supreme Court of Va. rules Hanover residents can sue over Wegmans warehouse

Latest News

Forecast: Turning milder the next few days
Forecast: Very cold start Saturday!
Mainly dry weekend. Above-average temperatures return next week!
Friday Forecast: Very cold start Saturday!
Forecast: Cold and breezy, afternoon sunshine