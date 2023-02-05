Your Money with Carlson Financial
Nelson County deputy injured; man charged with attempted second degree murder after car chase

(Storyblocks)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Nelson County deputy is recovering from injuries after a pursuit Saturday night.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was conducting surveillance on criminal activity in Afton when the deputy attempted to stop the driver of a Hyundai Azera.

The driver of that car rammed a sheriff’s office vehicle after the deputy initiated the traffic stop on Mill Lane around 10:25 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. After a pursuit with the assistance of Virginia State Police, the driver crashed the car. which deputies say was stolen from the Lynchburg area.

Police arrested 39-year-old Thomas Wayne Board, Jr. of Madison Heights.

The deputy who was rammed and Board were taken to a hospital.

Board is facing a number of charges including attempted second degree murder, felony hit and run and felony receiving stolen goods.

