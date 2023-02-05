Henrico to host free leadership program for foreigners

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County is welcoming diversity and inclusion with a fairly new program geared towards educating foreigners about local government.

Now in its third year, My Henrico Academy is a free educational leadership program that provides curated courses on local government.

The program welcomes up to 30 candidates who will have the opportunity to meet with county officials and tour facilities to grasp a better understanding of how county government works.

There will be seven sessions from May to November from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at various locations throughout Henrico. Sessions will include in-depth conversations with county leaders and a culturally diverse meal from local vendors.

“My Henrico Academy empowers members of active and engaged communities with an informed voice of county officials, who participate to connect, establish relationships and gain a greater awareness of individuals’ broad interests, talents, knowledge and focus,” said Raina Vann, multicultural community liaison for Henrico.

After a year break due to Covid-19, Twenty-Five graduates completed the program in 2022 with knowledge of topics such as governance, public services, recreational resources and civic engagement. Since 2019, more than 40 community leaders have graduated from the program.

“Throughout the program, ambassadors form strong connections with leaders to expand outreach,” said Vann, “They are eager to elevate their service and welcome new candidates to the 2023 program.”

My Henrico Academy is open to residents of all localities. Applications will be accepted until Monday, March 13.

For more information or to submit an application click here.

