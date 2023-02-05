Henrico County Public Schools hosts Job Fair

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools are looking for qualified candidates to join the HCPS family.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7 HCPS human resource representatives will be seeking candidates to fill multiple positions at the Libby Mill Library located at 2100 Libbie Lake E St from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Open positions include Bus drivers, School nutritional staff, Custodians, Maintenance staff, Teachers, Substitute teachers, School nurses and Temporary instructional assistants.

If qualified, newly hired bus drivers will be paid to train and will also have the opportunity to earn a bonus of up to $3,000 which will be paid in installments throughout the year.

All HCPS Bus drivers are eligible to receive safe driver and attendance incentives. For drivers who wish to work during the summer, extended full-time contracts will be available.

Full-time and substitute bus drivers must be at least 21 years old; have a valid Virginia driver’s license; be able to obtain a CDL Class B instructional permit or hold a CDL Class B license with endorsements in P (Transporting Passengers)/S (School Bus) and airbrakes; pass a physical and a drug test.

All candidates are welcome to apply online; to take a look at the school division’s attractive benefits and apply ahead of time click here.

