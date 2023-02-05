Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Henrico County Public Schools hosts Job Fair

If you can’t make the job fair, or have questions, you can call the HCPS Human Resources...
If you can’t make the job fair, or have questions, you can call the HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664 to talk about open positions.
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools are looking for qualified candidates to join the HCPS family.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7 HCPS human resource representatives will be seeking candidates to fill multiple positions at the Libby Mill Library located at 2100 Libbie Lake E St from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Open positions include Bus drivers, School nutritional staff, Custodians, Maintenance staff, Teachers, Substitute teachers, School nurses and Temporary instructional assistants.

If qualified, newly hired bus drivers will be paid to train and will also have the opportunity to earn a bonus of up to $3,000 which will be paid in installments throughout the year.

All HCPS Bus drivers are eligible to receive safe driver and attendance incentives. For drivers who wish to work during the summer, extended full-time contracts will be available.

Full-time and substitute bus drivers must be at least 21 years old; have a valid Virginia driver’s license; be able to obtain a CDL Class B instructional permit or hold a CDL Class B license with endorsements in P (Transporting Passengers)/S (School Bus) and airbrakes; pass a physical and a drug test.

All candidates are welcome to apply online; to take a look at the school division’s attractive benefits and apply ahead of time click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Madison University says several students were killed and injured in a car crash in West...
3 JMU students, 2 from Richmond killed in crash
The former principal of Richneck Elementary School will make a public statement Thursday...
News to Know: Person shot to death; Fmr. Richneck principal speaks out; RPS rejects school closure proposal
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
Virginia Tech Associate Professor Brian Vick, arrested on multiple sex related crimes against...
Virginia Tech professor arrested on child sex charges
Henrico police are investigating a shooting in the Highland Springs area.
Two men injured after Henrico shooting

Latest News

Meetings will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at locations...
Henrico to host free leadership program for foreigners
Cold Weather Shelter
Richmond cold weather shelters open 24/7 during cold snap
Richmond cold weather shelters open 24/7 during cold snap
Richmond cold weather shelters open 24/7 during cold snap
Turning milder the next few days, showers Sunday afternoon
Turning milder the next few days, showers Sunday afternoon