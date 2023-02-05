Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Fight breaks out at grocery store after free food hoax, police say

A fight breaks out at a grocery store after someone posted about “free food” being distributed amid power outages.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN (KEYE) – A power outage resulted in a fight over rotten food in Texas.

H-E-B Grocery in Austin said the power went out last week at one of their stores, which meant a massive amount of food couldn’t be kept at safe temperatures.

When the store disposed of it in a large dumpster, someone falsely posted on social media that “free food” was available.

Officials said more than 250 people showed up and started fighting over the discarded food.

Police ended up breaking up the fight.

Authorities are now telling people the food is spoiled and unsafe to eat.

Copyright 2023 KEYE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Madison University says several students were killed and injured in a car crash in West...
3 JMU students, 2 from Richmond killed in crash
The former principal of Richneck Elementary School will make a public statement Thursday...
News to Know: Person shot to death; Fmr. Richneck principal speaks out; RPS rejects school closure proposal
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
Virginia Tech Associate Professor Brian Vick, arrested on multiple sex related crimes against...
Virginia Tech professor arrested on child sex charges
Henrico police are investigating a shooting in the Highland Springs area.
Two men injured after Henrico shooting

Latest News

Officials said firefighter Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, 24, has died after he was sucked into a storm...
Firefighter swept into storm drain, carried to sea has died
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Evacuations urged in Ohio town as train wreck smolders
Video caught by WMBF's meteorologist Robert Whitehurst shows the moments after the US shot down...
Balloon bickering over Biden’s actions, China’s intentions
FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
US officials offer Congress briefing on Trump documents
A woman walks out from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket, in the city...
Ukraine defense minister expects help from Western warplanes