Survey ranks Richmond best city for dating

While Virginia is known for its "Love" signs, the Richmond area is one of the top hot spots in...
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - They say Virginia is for lovers, but according to a new survey Richmond has been ranked the best city for dating with the most amount of singles living right here.

A survey from the Thriving Center of Psychology has ranked Richmond number one for singles, with Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Newark, and Cincinnati coming in second, third, fourth and fifth place.

To determine the cities with the most singles, researchers used 2021 U.S. Census data from men and women who have never been married, divorced, or widowed.

The survey also revealed the city with the most single men is Minneapolis, with more than 101,000 men that have never been married. Atlanta came in second for the largest number of bachelors, with Newark and Pittsburgh following.

As for women, Buffalo, New York, has the most singles. Richmond, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Cleveland also made the list.

For more information or to view survey results click here.

